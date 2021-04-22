Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Landstar System had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ:LSTR traded down $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.06. The stock had a trading volume of 780,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,103. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $94.12 and a 12 month high of $179.50.

Get Landstar System alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Landstar System from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.13.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.