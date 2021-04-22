Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.77. 306,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,448,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.09 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $40.31 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. HSBC lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

