Lear (NYSE:LEA) Price Target Raised to $200.00 at KeyCorp

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $195.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lear’s Q1 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $18.90 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lear from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an overweight rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lear from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lear currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $172.27.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA opened at $180.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $180.01 and a 200 day moving average of $157.32. The company has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.62. Lear has a 12 month low of $81.90 and a 12 month high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto parts company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.19. Lear had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

In related news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.14, for a total transaction of $3,682,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,985,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.22, for a total transaction of $1,852,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,370,641.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lear during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.