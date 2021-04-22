Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Acquires New Shares in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 134,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after buying an additional 31,407 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 47.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 18,586 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 2.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,256 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,904,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,600,202.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022. Insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

RL opened at $122.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12-month low of $62.37 and a 12-month high of $129.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -98.10, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a positive return on equity of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

