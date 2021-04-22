Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $26,000 in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 15,208 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,444,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason T. Liberty sold 34,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $3,135,932.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,251 shares in the company, valued at $10,392,182.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,688 shares of company stock valued at $6,980,182 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.40.

Shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $84.69 on Thursday. Royal Caribbean Group has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $99.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.64.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

