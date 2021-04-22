Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Position Increased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,148 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for about 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lennar were worth $10,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,297,000 after buying an additional 88,065 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT grew its position in Lennar by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its position in Lennar by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,690,000 after acquiring an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 449,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded down $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $100.69. The company had a trading volume of 42,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,562. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $40.39 and a 52 week high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEN shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total value of $1,024,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

