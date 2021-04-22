LGT Capital Partners LTD. Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,190 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,050 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 2.5% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned about 0.07% of Intuit worth $77,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Intuit by 107.9% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after purchasing an additional 43,510 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its holdings in Intuit by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 18,874 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,230,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 100,127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total transaction of $909,108.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $383.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.68.

NASDAQ:INTU traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $409.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,593. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.01 and a 52 week high of $423.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $372.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

