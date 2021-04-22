LGT Capital Partners LTD. Sells 271,300 Shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

LGT Capital Partners LTD. reduced its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,300 shares during the quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. owned 0.33% of WideOpenWest worth $3,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after acquiring an additional 43,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of WideOpenWest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 4,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 371,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 363,007 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 500,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,345,000 after acquiring an additional 83,368 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WideOpenWest from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

WOW stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 997 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,863. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.48.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.68 million. On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW! tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

