LHT Tops One Day Trading Volume of $19.00 (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 22nd. LHT has a market cap of $152,297.85 and approximately $19.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, LHT has traded 53.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001922 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00006104 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003893 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00015456 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000164 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000156 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LHT Coin Profile

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

Buying and Selling LHT

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LHT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

