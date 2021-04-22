Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.86.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Life Storage from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI opened at $94.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.32. Life Storage has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $95.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.22 and a 200-day moving average of $80.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $166.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.41 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.09% and a net margin of 25.67%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

