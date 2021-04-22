LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of LifeVantage worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ LFVN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.09.
LifeVantage Company Profile
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
