LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of LifeVantage Co. (NASDAQ:LFVN) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of LifeVantage worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,249,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,648,000 after buying an additional 63,700 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of LifeVantage by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,074 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of LifeVantage by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 590.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 61,655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.13. The stock has a market cap of $123.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage Co. has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $17.09.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeVantage Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

