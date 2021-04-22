LifeVantage (LFVN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.01 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 45.39% and a net margin of 5.29%.

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $8.71 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.39 million, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.42. LifeVantage has a 52 week low of $8.54 and a 52 week high of $17.09.

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, and skin and hair care products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically-validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

