Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Limestone Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 13.33%.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $15.45. 9,895 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,518. Limestone Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $17.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $101.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMST. Raymond James raised Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limestone Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including savings, interest checking, and money market accounts, as well as fixed rate certificates with varying maturities.

