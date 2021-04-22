Lincoln Capital Corp Buys Shares of 28,479 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,000. T-Mobile US comprises 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the third quarter worth $33,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $1,351,296.00. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 17,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $2,288,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 445,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,888,772.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.30. 88,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,603,970. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.81 and a fifty-two week high of $135.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.48.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

