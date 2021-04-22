Lincoln Electric Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LECO)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 434 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 689% compared to the average daily volume of 55 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,425,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,693,000 after buying an additional 72,963 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,919,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $455,667,000 after purchasing an additional 53,710 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,216,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,936 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 240.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,862,000 after purchasing an additional 727,921 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the fourth quarter worth $83,998,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LECO stock opened at $125.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.66. Lincoln Electric has a 1 year low of $68.12 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $693.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.40 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln Electric will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

LECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Lincoln Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.17.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

