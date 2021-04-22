Linde (ETR:LIN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $213.52

Linde plc (ETR:LIN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €213.52 ($251.20) and traded as high as €239.60 ($281.88). Linde shares last traded at €237.45 ($279.35), with a volume of 665,684 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($323.53) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.65 ($279.59) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Independent Research set a €240.00 ($282.35) price objective on Linde and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Baader Bank set a €238.00 ($280.00) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €216.00 ($254.12) target price on Linde and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €246.52 ($290.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €229.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is €213.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion and a PE ratio of 60.37.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

