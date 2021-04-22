Lion Street Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,430 ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF makes up about 8.5% of Lion Street Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKW traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,379. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.65. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $191.13.

