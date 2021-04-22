Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics using our proprietary PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. The company’s product candidate consists of LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain which are in clinical stage. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. is based in NC, United States. “

Several other research firms have also commented on LQDA. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Liquidia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.60.

Liquidia stock opened at $2.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Liquidia has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.23. The firm has a market cap of $125.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.05.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38). The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 198,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.52 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.76. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 111,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,499.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 719,287 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $2,136,282.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,137,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 692,818 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Liquidia during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 5.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 16,198 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 306,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liquidia by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 14,374 shares during the period. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

