LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) PT Raised to $92.00 at Piper Sandler

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for LivaNova’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

LIVN has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of LivaNova from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivaNova currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.33.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LIVN stock opened at $83.05 on Monday. LivaNova has a one year low of $41.07 and a one year high of $83.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.15.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $269.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.83 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. LivaNova’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that LivaNova will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in LivaNova by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of LivaNova by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in LivaNova during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CV) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.