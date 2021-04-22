LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.05). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.
On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.
LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.
Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 8,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $72.23.
In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,061 shares of company stock worth $4,384,910. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LivePerson Company Profile
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.
Featured Story: Black Swan
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.