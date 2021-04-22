LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to post ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the highest is ($0.05). LivePerson posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.15 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%.

LPSN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on LivePerson from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.07.

Shares of LPSN stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.66. 8,978 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.65. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $72.23.

In other news, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total value of $1,200,837.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,061 shares of company stock worth $4,384,910. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

