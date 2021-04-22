LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF opened at $3.20 on Tuesday. LondonMetric Property has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

