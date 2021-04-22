Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $21.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

RIDE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America began coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lordstown Motors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

NASDAQ RIDE opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Lordstown Motors has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $31.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.23.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other Lordstown Motors news, CFO Julio C. Rodriguez sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of Lordstown Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $272,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock valued at $8,848,815 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment House LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.59% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

