Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,377 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,377 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,384,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $144,704,000 after acquiring an additional 283,754 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,336,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 99.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 21,258 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $571,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 676,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,600,000 after acquiring an additional 218,786 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EQT. Piper Sandler upped their target price on EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their price objective on EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. EQT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

EQT stock opened at $17.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.26. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.04.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 78.35%. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

