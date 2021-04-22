Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $5,057,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,501,000 after purchasing an additional 125,809 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS opened at $33.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.76. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 1.26.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. The company had revenue of $9.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.35 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, insider William Grossman sold 2,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $74,508.81. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc acquired 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCUS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $32.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Arcus Biosciences Profile

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.