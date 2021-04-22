Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $212,000 in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 315,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $1,209,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $349,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 36.9% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $3,411,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,746 shares in the company, valued at $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.25.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $157.38 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

