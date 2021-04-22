Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Invests $98,000 in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Heat Biologics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 708,948 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Heat Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 138.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 98,715 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Heat Biologics by 3,083.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 28,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.84% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HTBX. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Heat Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heat Biologics in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Heat Biologics in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Heat Biologics from $5.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ HTBX opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.25. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $30.10.

About Heat Biologics

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

