Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000. 53.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $49.82 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $38.77 and a 52 week high of $59.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.66). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $58.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.00 million. On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SHEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. BWS Financial raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

