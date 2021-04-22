Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $141,453,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4,112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 489,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,761,000 after purchasing an additional 478,281 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 143.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 765,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,636,000 after buying an additional 451,126 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,805,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,076,000 after buying an additional 394,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,189,877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,859,000 after buying an additional 197,648 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $146.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.86 and a 52-week high of $148.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.44.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $503,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,046,526.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.08.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

