Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JWN. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 55.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 87.4% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Ken Worzel sold 13,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $566,994.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 144,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,964,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Peter E. Nordstrom sold 15,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $587,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,500,101 shares in the company, valued at $94,378,812.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 44,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,372. Corporate insiders own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Nordstrom from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Nordstrom from $26.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $36.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 2.44. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.72 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

