Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,700 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $44,872,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STL opened at $23.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.99 and a 52 week high of $26.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.82.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 5.83%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on STL. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 8,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $192,029.44. Also, insider Javier L. Evan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $71,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,159.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and non-interest checking, savings, money market, time, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

