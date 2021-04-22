Lountzis Asset Management LLC Has $3.15 Million Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Lountzis Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,683 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. The Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 2.1% of Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Lountzis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $3,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 909,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,597,000 after acquiring an additional 72,942 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,301,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,256,000 after acquiring an additional 23,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 40,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $47.03. The stock had a trading volume of 171,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,858,608. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.70 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12-month low of $31.24 and a 12-month high of $49.13.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 23.09% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.80.

In other The Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the Investment Services and Investment Management segments. The Investment Services segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

