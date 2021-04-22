Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the thirty-seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $182.29.

LOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $201.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,701,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day moving average of $170.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $208.98.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

