Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Schwab Charitable Fund

Schwab Charitable Fund lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 58.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,931 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,648 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies accounts for approximately 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $10,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $2.33 on Thursday, reaching $201.58. The stock had a trading volume of 139,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,040,407. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.16 and a fifty-two week high of $208.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $144.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.29.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Recommended Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.