LPL Financial LLC Buys Shares of 907 Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,649 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $125,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,193 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,028. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $256.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -366.79 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $253.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.99. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $207.54 and a one year high of $307.97.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

About Mesa Laboratories

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

