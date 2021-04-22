LPL Financial LLC Cuts Position in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BioNTech by 466.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNTX opened at $161.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.23. BioNTech SE has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $162.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.90 and a beta of -1.74.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $2.13. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 250.12% and a negative return on equity of 66.72%. Sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on BioNTech from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on BioNTech and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.89.

BioNTech Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

