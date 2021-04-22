LPL Financial LLC Grows Stake in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Four Corners Property Trust were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FCPT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,280,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,408 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,240,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,915,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,205,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,893,000 after buying an additional 149,032 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,717,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 381,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,365,000 after acquiring an additional 59,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 45.45% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Analysts forecast that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FCPT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Four Corners Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

