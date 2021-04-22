LPL Financial LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,809 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,493 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SFL were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SFL. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SFL during the fourth quarter worth about $4,134,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SFL by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,149 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,324,000 after purchasing an additional 229,654 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SFL by 12,772.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 101,176 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 100,390 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in SFL by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 87,065 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in SFL in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Get SFL alerts:

NYSE SFL opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $995.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.54 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. SFL Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $11.56.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The shipping company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.63). SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.14% and a negative net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $114.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SFL Co. Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.72%. SFL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SFL shares. TheStreet upgraded SFL from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SFL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.63.

SFL Profile

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the maritime, and shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, and drilling rigs.

Featured Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL).

Receive News & Ratings for SFL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SFL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.