LPL Financial LLC Invests $255,000 in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.54.

Shares of Oak Street Health stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average of $54.85.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $248.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.79 million. Oak Street Health’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Clem sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 621,619 shares in the company, valued at $35,743,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total value of $329,449.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares in the company, valued at $31,288,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,468,963 shares of company stock valued at $404,774,151. Insiders own 5.66% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

