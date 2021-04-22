LPL Financial LLC Purchases New Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Valvoline by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 95,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 280,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after buying an additional 48,149 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 264.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 247,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after acquiring an additional 179,700 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Valvoline by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 777,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Valvoline by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the period. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.66. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.57 and a 12 month high of $28.71.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.84 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 121.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

