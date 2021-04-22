Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Stock Price Down 5%

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) fell 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.80 and last traded at $17.99. 35,149 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,793,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAZR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Luminar Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.75.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canvas GP 1 L.L.C. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $234,850,000. IDG China Venture Capital Fund IV Associates L.P. bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,974,000. Zeal Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,782,000. Hitchwood Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,800,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $13,692,000. Institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.