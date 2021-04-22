Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of LYSCF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.31.
About Lynas Rare Earths
