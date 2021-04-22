Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Lynas Rare Earths (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of LYSCF opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $5.31.

Get Lynas Rare Earths alerts:

About Lynas Rare Earths

Lynas Rare Earths Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, extraction, and processing of rare earth minerals primarily in Australia and Malaysia. The company holds an interest in the Mount Weld project in Western Australia. Its products include neodymium and praseodymium, lanthanum, cerium, and mixed heavy rare earth materials.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Lynas Rare Earths Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lynas Rare Earths and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.