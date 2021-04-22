M.D.C. (MDC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect M.D.C. to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $59.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.69 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47. M.D.C. has a one year low of $20.82 and a one year high of $62.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.3429 dividend. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is 39.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MDC. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $236,082.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

