Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives $205.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Analyst Recommendations for Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit