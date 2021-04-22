Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Receives $205.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.89.

MSGS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Madison Square Garden Sports by 80.0% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSGS traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $183.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,858. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $187.82 and its 200 day moving average is $180.57. Madison Square Garden Sports has a 52 week low of $140.15 and a 52 week high of $207.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.09 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

