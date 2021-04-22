Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Shares Gap Up to $121.19

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $121.19, but opened at $124.16. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $122.70, with a volume of 428 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.98) by $0.16. Sell-side analysts forecast that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $248,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 125.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

