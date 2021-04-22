MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

