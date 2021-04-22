MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. MainStreet Bancshares had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 8.22%.

MainStreet Bancshares stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.76. 294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,156. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.48.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MainStreet Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations primarily in Northern Virginia and the greater Washington, the District of Columbia metropolitan area.

