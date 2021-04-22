Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.51

Posted by on Apr 22nd, 2021

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.51 and traded as low as $5.44. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 6,100 shares traded.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Major Drilling Group International from $9.75 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.51.

About Major Drilling Group International (OTCMKTS:MJDLF)

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Major Drilling Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Major Drilling Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit