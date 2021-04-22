Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $47.63

Makita Co. (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $47.63 and traded as low as $47.60. Makita shares last traded at $47.83, with a volume of 25,821 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.63.

Get Makita alerts:

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Makita had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Makita Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, and the Middle East and Africa. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

Read More: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.