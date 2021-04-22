Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,934 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 280,431 shares.The stock last traded at $17.20 and had previously closed at $17.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manchester United from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.39 and a 200-day moving average of $16.07. The company has a market capitalization of $644.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. Manchester United had a negative return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $172.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Manchester United plc will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,738,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Manchester United by 823.4% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 92,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 82,340 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,060,000. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Manchester United during the 4th quarter valued at about $717,000. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manchester United

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

