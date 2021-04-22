MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Down 4.1%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.43. 16,979 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,701,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.62.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.62 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $18.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. Research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,955,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in MannKind by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 489,627 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,264,000 after buying an additional 319,869 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in MannKind by 1,599.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 160,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MannKind in the 4th quarter worth approximately $481,000. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MannKind Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

