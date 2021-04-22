MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Stock Price Up 2.6%

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price was up 2.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.27. Approximately 91,682 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,746,071 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of MannKind in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 2.28.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $18.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MannKind Co. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MNKD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MannKind in the first quarter worth about $117,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MannKind by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in MannKind by 9.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,469,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after buying an additional 132,210 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind in the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in MannKind by 3.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 333,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 12,471 shares during the last quarter. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD)

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

